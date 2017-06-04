Sailing – New Zealand pick Britain as America’s Cup semi-final foe

And their decision, announced at today’s post-race press conference in Bermuda, leaves Dean Barker and Team Japan to face in-form Artemis Racing (Sweden) in the other semi-final, starting Monday [NZT].

As Team NZ, Artemis, Ben Ainslie Racing, and Team Japan return to the water on Monday (NZ time), to start the process that will whittle four challengers down to one, Oracle will ramp up their work on shore, taking what they’ve learnt from their 10 races so far, and trying to ensure they have the ideal boat for when the America’s Cup match starts.

The semi finals start tomorrow.

The new breed of America’s Cup craft lift out of the water on hydrofoils, so far “flying” at speeds of more than 40 knots.

Sweden have defeated America’s Cup holders US and close allies Team Japan twice each – including once each yesterday – showing they are more than capable of toppling the best. We wanted that point.it created this real hunger for everyone.

The defender takes a one bonus point into the America’s Cup final.

But they could not repeat the feat against Oracle Team USA and the US crew, with a win over Ben Ainslie’s British team, finished top of the qualifier table.

“Team NZ have proven through this qualifying round to be sailing really well and very fast over all the range of conditions, so for us, it will be a real battle”, he said. The Kiwis reached match point at 8-1 and was way ahead in what would have been the deciding race, but it was abandoned after the time limit expired on a fluky day on San Francisco Bay.

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling was the best of the challengers with eight wins and two defeats and had the choice of opponent in the play-offs – either Ainslie or rivals from Sweden or Japan.

“The guys have been pretty much doing 24-hour shifts, we’ve had a lot of components arriving this whole time, and for the sailors to see that, all those guys digging it in, working through midnight, and just allowing us to come back out and have a boat capable of winning races, that’s motivating”, said Spithill after the racing on Sunday.

The American-backed crew, which includes Australians Spithill and Slingsby, will now train on its own while the challengers sail their semifinals, which start Sunday, and finals.

British skipper Sir Ben Ainslie isn’t fazed to be matched up against the top-seeded New Zealanders.

Earlier on Saturday, the US crew beat Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup qualifier event, guaranteeing themselves a bonus point when the racing for the cup begins on June 17 in Bermuda.

The normally crack Kiwi crew was penalized twice, including at the start when it forced Oracle, the right-of-way boat, to bear away as the 50-foot catamarans jockeyed for position at the line.

Spithill was also damning of the Kiwis’ performance under pressure in their two races with the New Zealand boat this week, labelling their mistakes is “very fundamental”.

Team NZ were ruled to have crossed the race boundary, incurring a two-length penalty. In other races, Land Rover BAR beat Team Japan and Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France, which was eliminated Friday.