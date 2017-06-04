Sammamish pizza shop employees also peddled drugs

On Friday morning, detectives from the Sammamish Police Department, Bellevue Police Department and the county sheriff’s office conducted search and seizure raids at locations in Bellevue and Sammamish, including the Papa John’s in Sammamish. They were able to buy drugs from two different employees, according to a KCSO spokeswoman.

The bust was nicknamed “Operation Extra Olives“.

Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.

Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, in December 2016 Sammamish police received a tip that Papa John’s employees were selling cocaine.

“What the detectives would do is they’d order pizza and go out and wait in the parking lot”, one of the detectives said. When the two men ran out of drugs, they introduced undercover detectives to other local drug dealers in their network, the sheriff’s office told KOMO-TV. A former employee at the Papa John’s says she believes her coworkers used to do cocaine in the bathroom.

For a group of entrepreneurial King County men, detectives say it was all in a day’s work.

“Papa John’s has zero tolerance for this type of offensive and illegal behavior”, said Papa John’s Pizza in a statement.

At Papa John’s, detectives swabbed a variety of surfaces to test for drugs and found cocaine residue on the cash register and “sanitary wash areas” inside the business, West wrote.

Detectives were able to find a slew of drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, marijuana, methamphetamine, and oxycodone, as well as $28,000 in cash and a vehicle after executing search warrants in Sammamish and Bellevue Friday morning. The five suspects are between the ages of 18 and 26. The franchisee is working in full cooperation with local law enforcement to resolve this matter.