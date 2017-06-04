Sanders slams Trump for insulting Germany, publicly attacking Merkel

And while German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn’t mention the USA or Trump, she did make remarks suggesting that Germany needs to be prepared to take care of itself.

Gentiloni was speaking after Merkel made waves with weekend remarks in which she suggested that Brexit-bound Britain and a Trump-led United States may no longer be reliable partners for the European Union.

Those same sources say both Germany and Britain are certain their suspicions were correct, and they’re “proceeding in their dealigns as if the United States is aligned with the goals of Russian Federation in terms of harming North Atlantic Treaty Organisation security”, Eichenwald tweeted. But she pointedly did not back down from earlier comments about Europe’s need to rely on itself rather than its friends.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) sits next to Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) and speaks to President Donald Trump (R) as they attend a G7 expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, made headlines in 2006 when he called then-President George W. Bush “the Devil” during a United Nations speech. “The president is getting results and more countries are stepping up their burden sharing”. Calling for closer cooperation with China, she said Germany must expand its partnership with China at what she described as “a time of global insecurity”. Although she was never a supporter of Trump, she initially expressed a willingness to collaborate with him if he respected values such as “the dignity of each and every person”.

When Trump returned over the weekend from the first foreign trip of his presidency, his aides hailed the tour as a success and a sign of renewed and bolder US leadership on the world stage. After hosting Modi, Merkel is due to meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday.

In a speech to a German-Indian business forum later on Tuesday, Merkel took another tilt at a president elected on a ticket of “America First”, referring to “a whole series of protectionist tendencies” emerging worldwide.

The White House has yet to explain how the president will achieve that, other than to say he expects trade deals to be “fair”.

Not only does the spat continue but Merkel has seized upon it as an opportunity – in the wake of the election of Emmanuel Macron as a pro-Europe French president – to rally Europe around her leadership. “Merkel needs to put some distance between herself and Trump, who is exceptionally unpopular in Germany”, said Marcel Dirsus, a political scientist at the University of Kiel in northern Germany.