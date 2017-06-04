Saturday hot, mercury to rise further on Sunday

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively”, the weatherman said.

The city on Saturday witnessed a rise in temperature with mercury hovering over 41 degrees Celsius, making the weather uncomfortable for citizens.

Though the mercury is expected to drop a few notches on Monday, respite is likely on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

Friday’s maximum temperature was 40 degrees, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The weekend would remain cool during the day but cold in the morning and evenings, the service said. The maximum in neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad was 44.6 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).