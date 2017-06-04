Saudi Arabia And Russia Deepen Their Alliance For Many Reasons Besides Oil

That source said a deeper cut in output was an option depending on estimated growth in supply from non-Opec producers, mainly U.S. shale oil firms, among other scenarios.

“At 520.8 million barrels, USA crude oil inventories are in the upper half of the average range for this time of year”, the report said.

“The battle between bulls and bears is raging on oil”, said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader. The countries plan to meet on May 25 and are widely expected to maintain output limits at least through the end of the year, and perhaps as long as March 2018. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $48.88, down 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent.

US crude oil was 16 cents lower at $48.91 and Brent crude fell by 17 cents at $52.04 a barrel.

Nevertheless, the drawdowns, though slow, will encourage the OPEC members and their allies to extend the deal and probably deepen the cuts further to speed up the rebalancing of the crude oil market.

Overall the IEA’s global demand outlook has been revised down only by a marginal 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to last month’s report and is now seen at 1.3 million bpd.

On Wednesday, oil prices were boosted by the EIA reporting a fresh draw in crude oil inventories for the week to May 12, at 1.8 million barrels.

Oil prices fell on Thursday on signs that the market remained well supplied with crude despite efforts by OPEC and other big exporters to curb production and support prices.

The analysts expected for a decrease of 2.4 million barrels, reported a national news portal.

Crude oil prices (USOIL) had broken down below a confluence of support from a rising channel and the 200-period daily moving average at the start of the month.

The world market for oil was almost balanced during the first quarter, though USA oil production and Middle East gains complicate the issue, the IEA said.

In recent years Saudi Arabia, concerned with the increase in US shale gas production, increased its oil output to drive down prices in a bid to make shale gas exploration economically unattractive.

Jefferies bank said it was lowering its oil price forecasts “between 3% and 22%” due to this surprisingly strong rise.

The country is also proposing to set up a high-level committee of experts to advise Opec and nonOpec ministers on extending or curtailing the curbs, he said.