Saudi, UAE pledge US$100 million to Ivanka Trump womens’ fund

Zarif’s comments came hours after Trump, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and defeat Islamist extremists.

“We’re taking a whole bunch of measures, some apparent some not so apparent, to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge”.

Yet some Israeli officials are less certain of Trump.

Trump visited Israel and the West Bank Monday and Tuesday.

Standing alongside Trump, Abbas, 82 and in the 12th year of his original five-year term, said he was determined to deliver an agreement for all Palestinians, although he did not provide any substance on how such an objective could be achieved.

Both world leaders said that they were optimistic that they might be able to work together for peace in Israel and indicated an interested in striking a deal between Israel and Palestine.

Salman also pledged that the USA and Saudi Arabia will advance to the “level of strengthening consultations, cooperation and coordination on all fronts”.

In this second stop on his maiden foreign trip, Trump unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats in a recent Oval Office meeting.

Aides said the approach was purposeful, and the normally free-wheeling Trump was well-aware of the risks of veering off script on issue where every word is intensely scrutinized. He spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal government announcement.

One point of contention in the talks: the fate of east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.

Israel expressed muted concern on Sunday to a major arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia announced a day earlier during the visit to the region by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The visit raised questions about whether the US would indicate the site is Israeli territory.

While their choice isn’t breaking the law and is perfectly justified, with female Western figures from Hillary Clinton to Angela Merkel opting to go without on their visits, people are calling this particular case hypocritical due to Trump’s previous outspoken opinion on the subject. In a pointed departure from his predecessor, Trump all but promised he would not publicly admonish Mideast rulers for human rights violations and oppressive reigns.

“Secretary Ross’s remarks demonstrate a complete lack of understanding of the situation on the ground in Saudi Arabia“, said Adam Coogle, a Middle East researcher for the organization.