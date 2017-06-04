Scenes From the London Terror Attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called news of the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market “awful” in a tweet Saturday night.

“They went “this is for Allah” and they had a woman on the floor, they were stabbing her”, said witness Gerard Vowls.

Reports have since said three men have been injured and taken away in ambulances.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes as the attackers’ white van veered on and off the bridge sidewalk, hitting people along the way and the three men then ran into an area packed with bars and restaurants, stabbing people indiscriminately.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made. All three were shot dead. More homes in the area were being searched.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed an hour later the raid was carried out in connection with last night’s attack. Eight officers fired a total of 50 rounds at the attackers, police said.

He said the injuries are not critical and the victim is receiving medical attention.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

Mr Rowley said 36 people were being treated in hospital for various injuries, a number of them “extremely serious”.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” he said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asked “all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant”. As President Trump said: “WE ARE WITH YOU”. “GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

“We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”, she tweeted. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

The men drove a van across London Bridge, running over dozens of people on the sidewalk before crashing the vehicle.

“It was horrific”, he said.

He said he believed there were more than three attackers. “I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid”. “It could have happened to me too”.

Four French citizens were among the wounded.

Mr Trump responded by challenging Mr Khan to an IQ test, and said he was offended by Mr Khan, adding: “He doesn’t know me, never met me”.

The brutal London Bridge and Borough Market attacks are the third terror incident in the United Kingdom in three months.

Police also attended an incident in the Vauxhall area, which they no longer believe to be connected to the attacks.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the London attack, which came two weeks after a deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events were being reviewed and the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital.

The head of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Gillian Merron, in a statement condemned the attack and praised the emergency services who came to the aid of the injured.

The attack occurred five days ahead of a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months.

The main political parties said they would be suspending election campaigning till the end of the day, though campaigns at a more local level are set to continue.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va.