Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves for the Third Time

This barely perceptible shiver, lasting a fraction of a second, was the effect of a catastrophic event: About 3 billion light-years away, a pair of spinning black holes with a combined mass about 49 times that of our sun sank together into a single entity.

Weighty black holes are hard to explain, because the stars that collapsed to form them must have been even more massive.

“During the time between observing runs, the detectors’ sensitivity to gravitational waves will be improved”, said Katherine Dooley, UM assistant professor of physics and astronomy. It only took about 0.12-seconds for all of that gravitational wave energy to be released, and the resulting waves have been traversing the universe for the last three billion or so years since. In this case, we’re exploring approximately 3 billion light-years away! It is, in the truest sense of the word, astronomical. According to this theory, gravitational waves, unlike light waves, will not disperse as they travel through space.

The rumbles of distant thunder from that collision reached Earth on January 4 of this year, passing through the detector at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in Hanford, Washington.

Ligo was rebooted on November 30 2016 and now, scientists have revealed it detected gravitational waves a little over one month later.

For just the third time ever, scientists have picked up gravitational waves, actual ripples in the fabric of space and time that were predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago but never observed until past year.

In February 2016, LIGO scientists announced the first-ever detection of gravitational waves, which are ripples in the curvature of spacetime caused by a disturbance. The instrument compresses or expands the mirrors at the ends of the tunnels when a gravitational wave strikes the observatory. That distance allows us to get more insight into potential deviations from Einstein’s theory of general relativity. “We’re really interested in doing a new type of astronomy”. Einstein’s equations tell us that energy and mass are interchangeable.

“The LIGO observatories have given us an incredible new way to measure the movement and properties of black holes – information that is completely invisible through light”, Smith said.

Scientific and engineering teams at IPR Gandhinagar, IUCAA Pune and RRCAT Indore are actively engaged in the pre-construction activities of LIGO-India. Scientists hope to eventually see new events as often as once per day, accumulating a pool of data with which to make new discoveries about the goings-on of our universe.

The new paper is coauthored by LIGO and the Virgo Collaboration, which operates a gravitational-wave interferometer with similar detection goals as LIGO’s.

Detecting a gravitational wave is one thing; pinpointing its source is another. The greater distance means means that the new signal provides an even stronger test of Einstein’s predictions for how gravitational waves should behave as they propagate. The waves were generated when two smaller black holes collided and then merged to form a larger black hole with a mass about 50 times larger than our sun’s.

“The UChicago LIGO group has played an important role in this latest discovery, including helping to discern what emitted the gravitational waves, testing whether Einstein’s theory of general relativity was correct, and exploring whether electromagnetic radiation-such as visible light, radio, or X-rays-were also emanated by the black hole collision”, said Daniel Holz, associate professor in Physics and Astronomy & Astrophysics, and head of UChicago’s LIGO group.

“Gravitational waves are distortions in the medium that we live in”, Landry says.

As with previous detections of gravitational waves, the scientists used their measurements to test general relativity. It happened in the deep past but evidence for the event was detected January 4 by an global team that includes several UO physicists. The gravitational waves that arrived at the LIGO detectors would be distorted.

Currently, there are only two detectors that can spot gravitational waves: the two LIGO detectors in Louisiana and Washington state.

“We’re really moving from novelty to new observational science, a new astronomy of gravitational waves”, said David Shoemaker, a senior researcher at MIT and the spokesman for the 1,000-scientist global LIGO collaboration.

By this summer, Virgo, the European interferometer, also should be in operation.

The LIGO Laboratory is funded by the NSF, and operated by Caltech and MIT, which conceived and built the Observatory.

The detectors will be upgraded in late 2018, helping scientists to discover more about what goes on in the distant reaches of our cosmos.

“This is why NSF started providing support for LIGO more than 40 years ago”, France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation, said in a statement.