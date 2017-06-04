Scientists say Antarctic shelf close to calving huge iceberg

An expanse of ice roughly the size of DE is close to breaking off from the warming Antarctic ice shelf to form one of the world’s largest-ever icebergs, scientists said Thursday.

In a dramatic development, the giant rift in the Larsen C ice shelf has grown an additional 11 miles (17 km) since last week, and the leading tip of the crack is now exceptionally close to the ocean. The crack is now only eight miles from the edge of the shelf, and it appears there’s nothing left stopping a major chunk of the shelf from calving free.

At around 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) – roughly the size of the state of DE – the iceberg will be one of the largest ever recorded.

An ice shelf is a floating extension of a land-covering ice sheet. Larsen B disintegrated in 2002 after developing a crack similar to the one now growing in Larsen C. In 1995, another ice shelf, Larsen A, also shattered into pieces and disappeared.

One of the world’s biggest icebergs ever is poised to break off from an Antarctic ice shelf, as a huge crack in the ice continues to grow. Adrian Luckman, the lead researcher with Project MIDAS wrote in his report: “The rift has now fully breached the zone of soft “suture” ice originating at the Cole Peninsula and there appears to be very little to prevent the iceberg from breaking away completely”.

When and if it does, the Larcon C ice shelf would be 10 percent smaller and reduce it to the smallest size ever recorded. The event will fundamentally change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula. It means that two large ice shelves have collapsed in the past three decades and now the third one is nearing the same fate. Since the ice is already floating, the newly created iceberg won’t contribute to rising sea levels.

As a result, “its feeding glaciers accelerated, and are still flowing faster than before some 15 years later”, wrote the Project MIDAS team in a blog post in February.

The process, known as calving, happens periodically but researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon. Once this giant ice crack works its way to the Antarctic’s edge, it will chop off a portion of ice larger than Rhode Island.