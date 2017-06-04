Scott Disick ready to shape up

His behaviour reportedly caused his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to ban him from seeing their three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to an insider for ET Online, Kourtney Kardashian is getting anxious for Scott Disick because she thinks he’s “gone off the deep end again”, and it’s been going on “for a few weeks now”.

The week before, Scott enjoyed wild parties with no less than eight attractive scantily-clad women whilst his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was holidaying across town with her toyboy beau, Younes Bendjima, 24. There is no middle ground for Scott – it’s go all in or none at all. And, since “the kids are getting older [enough to] know that something’s wrong”, Kourtney’s priorities have shifted.

“What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind”, the source added.

“Kourtney’s first priority is to protect her kids, and that’s what she’ll do”, the source adds. She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore.

Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of Scott’s children, was also spotted in Cannes enjoying some time with her toy-boy Younes Bendjima.

While Kardashian is annoyed with his behavior, she’s also “worried” about him and wants him “to get better”.

Last week during the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Disick was seen getting cosy with six different women.

“Scott and Chloe have been friends for years”, a source tells Entertainment Tonight. They hook up whenever they are in the same place.

His most recent Instagram snap (a solo shot!) was posted on Saturday, simply captioned, “Cruising”, but photographers spotted Lord Disick arriving home from his trip at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

According to TMZ, the famous family are convinced his actions are part of a plan to make his ex Kourtney jealous, following her new romance with Younes. When asked if this rumored fling had anything to do with sending Disick into another spiral, the source says, “It could be”.

A source revealed to People that even though it seemed like Scott had fallen back on his hard partying, alcohol-binging ways while he was on vacation, it’s a “good sign” that he made a decision to come home.

