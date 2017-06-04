Scott Pelley out as CBS Evening News anchor

Pelley had the contents of his “CBS Evening News” office packed Monday while he was off on assignment for “60 Minutes“, which led to reports late Tuesday that he was out. They added, “Scott was groomed to be anchor of the “Evening News” and spent decades at CBS“. Two people familiar with the situation on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, confirmed the reports.

Pelley has been rumored to be on the chopping block for some time, as the CBS broadcast has remained in third place behind NBC and ABC.

“Scott’s work over many years at 60 MINUTES has been extraordinary”.

Known for his sober and formal style, Pelley has served as a symbol of CBS’ embrace of a hard-news ethos to distinguish itself from ABC and NBC.

Officially, the program at this time is still called “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley“. He’ll be back at the “CBS Evening News” Monday for a short period before Mason takes over.

Pelley began working at the “CBS Evening News” nearly exactly six years ago, succeeding Katie Couric.

But the bump could be attributed to the impact that reporting on the Trump administration has had on viewership and readership at many news organizations. Bob Schieffer filled in on an interim basis between Rather and Couric, and enjoyed some of the best ratings the evening news has seen in the last 20 years.

Evening news programs were long considered to be the major broadcasts for network news, however the infiltration of live news on demand through the internet and 24-hour cable news networks undermined their importance and the audience count went down in the recent years. He also has an office at “60 Minutes” in another building across the street.

Pelley said: “CBS has been great to me for almost 30 years”.

There was also the fact that Pelley didn’t get good ratings, said CNN.

FILE – In this May 15, 2013, file photo, Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront in NY.

He has been with CBS News since he was a reporter in NY in 1989, before being named CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent in 1997.

“I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude”, he said. Sources said Pelley personally asked to have his office cleared out on Tuesday even though he was out of town.