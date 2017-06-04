Sean Hannity Will Return to Show

His family has pleaded with talk show hosts to stop spreading conspiracy theories about him.

The story was published a week earlier and quoted a private investigator suggesting Rich had some connection to leaks of DNC emails during the last campaign. In fact, Rich was killed during a botched robbery.

Fox News on Tuesday retracted a story regarding Rich’s death after a massive outcry over sharing conspiracy theories. He’s on a pre-planned hiatus till Tuesday, but he’s taken to other platforms, including a string of Twitter rants and a new interview with the Huffington Post, where Hannity says “liberal fascists” at Media Matters are trying to get him fired.

Chicago-based Cars.com has suspended advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. “We don’t have the ability to influence content at the time we make our advertising purchase”, they continued. Targeting a shows advertisers is a potent line of attack in television; the swift abandonment of Bill OReillys advertisers last month after the revelation of settlements paid to women to quiet harassment charges was widely considered a factor in his firing by Fox.

FILE – In this March 4, 2016 file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md.

Though officials at Fox say that Hannity’s vacation is truly that – a vacation – dropping Fox ratings and more public embarrassment has some wondering if Hannity may be going the way of O’Reilly.

The media watchdog organization Media Matters published a list of Hannity’s advertisers to show consumers how some companies’ ad dollars were supporting the show.

Fox News plans to keep their most popular personalities, Sean Hannity, despite losing advertisers over his coverage of a debunked right-wing murder conspiracy.

Hannity is the last remaining star of a prime-time lineup that only a year ago also included O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren. “Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed”, Fox News said in a statement posted online. News of Hannity’s extended holiday weekend came just a day after Hannity tweeted about his “future at Fox”.

On his show, Hannity has given considerable air time to rumors that Seth Rich was murdered after reaching out to leak Democratic Party secrets to WikiLeaks. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said it has asked its media buying partners to not place ads on the show. Losing Hannity would be a crushing blow to the network, these sources said.