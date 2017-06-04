Sean Spicer Says Covfefe Is Basically Some Kind Of Secret Code

In talks with Kislyak in December, Kushner floated the possibility of setting up a secure line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia – and having those talks take place in Russian diplomatic facilities in the USA, essentially concealing their interactions from USA government scrutiny.

Why did Kushner make the request of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak?

The president has denied any collusion, repeatedly denouncing the probes by a special counsel at the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several congressional panels as a Democrat-backed effort to explain Hillary Clinton’s upset defeat in the White House race. Shortly after the election, Kushner allegedly discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian government to facilitate sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria.

With the Trump administration enduring daily turmoil, one wonders how the president will deal with Kushner, a relative he can’t throw under the bus, or can he?

Raskin said Trump’s potential links to Russian leaders threaten American democracy.

Even as the Russian connection now touches the Trump family and Kushner’s meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak for the goal of establishing backchannel communications, the smoking gun is still just that, with nothing substantial about the content of the meeting.

And then, nothing. Trump left his followers hanging for hours, leaving the post online and unexplained as Twitter stewed with a handful of theories and an avalanche of jokes about what exactly the president was getting at.

Disrupting whatever back channel he established could be risky.

We are inclined to agree with Republican Sen.

“It’s a tough job, especially when the press may be a little more aggressive”, during times of controversy like the current administration is experiencing.

Kushner, who has sought to avoid the limelight, can not afford to do so any longer.

When asked about Congressman Adam Schiff’s, D-CA, calls to review Kushner’s security clearance, Spicer pushed back.

White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation Tuesday, saying it had been an honor to serve Trump. If so, that would be a serious mistake.

As much as the president would do the nation and world a service by telling any and all investigators to push ahead and push ahead rapidly to put the entire “Russia matter” to rest, that is not likely to happen.

So too will this news: Former FBI director, James Comey, plans on testifying before Congress about what he may claim was an effort by President Trump to stop the investigation.

In a statement released Wednesday, the first lady says that “as a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing”.