Security beefed up for Pakistan-India Champions Trophy clash

The Champions Trophy will continue under “significantly enhanced security” following the terror attack which killed at least seven people and injured many more in central London.

His contract expires after the end of the Champions Trophy but many have questioned the wisdom of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision to advertise Kumble’s job a week before the one-day global tournament starts. Following this security has been tightened in Birmingham.

According to media reports, his former teammate Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag and coach of the 2007 World T20 winning Indian team Lalchand Rajput have also applied for the job.

The next teams in action will be Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday, and they were both set to practise on Sunday at the venue which is in close proximity to the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market. No visitors and no cars were allowed into the Hyatt Regency hotel in Birmingham.

“The team, support staff and travelling contingent have been accounted for”.

To cash in on the craze for cricket – particularly an encounter between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the cricket field – pubs in the national capital region came up with attractive offers and ensured big TV screens and other special arrangements so that patrons could see the match while bending the arm.

On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said – not only due to their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn’t smell the same anymore.

Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.