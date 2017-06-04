Security footage shows rampaging gunman in casino attack

Speaking for the fist time on ISIS’ claim over the Resorts World incident, Duterte echoed the position of the police that the incident was not a terrorist act, citing the gunman’s attempt to steal casino chips and the fact that the gunman did not open fire on the people to inflict maximum damage.

CCTV video from Resorts World Manila shown by police on Saturday shows an attacker setting fire inside the casino, where 37 people died on Friday.

“At this point, I disagree with the conclusion reached by law enforcement authorities that the Resorts World incident was not a terrorist act but rather a criminal case of armed robbery and arson”, Alvarez stated, as he noted that the RWM incident followed numerous acts of violence in various parts of the world that were carried out by single assailants. Police say a gunman stormed the casino resort and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.

“We have not ascertained the identity of the gunman. however, we are doing our best. we have the taxi driver is with us today, to give us his account, so we maybe able to backtrack and be able to identify the gunman”, said Oscar Albayalde, Manila Police Chief. The gunman fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself. One of the statements also said the attacker “died as a martyr” – which would not make sense if he shot himself in an evacuated hotel room at the end of the night, as the police claim.

His identity remains unknown however as police were unable to lift fingerprints, but Albayalde said investigators would examine DNA evidence.

Albayalde said security officials monitored no terrorist threat in Metro Manila after the casino attack.

Internal security were shown chasing after the suspect, with one security officer managing to shoot the gunman, slowing him down as he climbed a stairwell. He exits, pulls the weapon out of his backpack and enters the second-floor casino, bypassing the metal detector.

‘That is not the work of ISIS, ‘ Duterte told reporters, using an acronym for Islamic State.

He added business establishments must put up enough CCTVs and other security monitoring equipment as well as deploy security personnel to keep people safe.

“They may claim credit, but according to our evidence, it is not so”, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement given on radio.

“[He was] all dressed in black, burly, everything was covered, you can’t even see his eyes”, said Arguelle, who was about nine metres from the gunman.

Luchie Arguelles, 61, was playing the slots at around 12:10 a.m. Friday when she saw the man enter the room.

Eyewitnesses said they heard two men running into the resort complex with guns, shouting “ISIS” and poured a flammable substance on gaming tables.

National police chief Ronald dela Rosa initially said police shot the gunman dead, but later claimed he wrapped himself in a blanket and set himself on fire.

At 1:46 a.m., the gunman kicks in the door of Room 501 and goes inside. Security forces soon arrive, aiming the white lights on their weapons through the smoke-filled hallway.