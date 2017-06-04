Senate GOP Noncommittal on How to Pay for Tax Rate Reductions

President Trump on Tuesday urged the Senate to ditch the filibuster rule and allow a simple majority vote so he could get his legislative priorities through the chamber “fast and easy”.

House Republicans – especially Speaker Paul Ryan – have put skin in the game on how to enable Trump’s wish to get down to a 20 percent corporate tax rate (though he wants 15) without further exacerbating the federal deficit, but Senate Republicans have panned all of them. They are planning to use the same rules for a later tax overhaul. While Republicans can pass both proposals without a Democrat supporting them, the GOP has struggled to reach a quick consensus on either issue.

Trump’s tweet raised some eyebrows, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has repeatedly sworn not to touch the filibuster for legislation.

The Senate health care bill, which senators will begin drafting during this week’s recess, will not totally repeal Obamacare, according to two Iowa Senators.

Senate Republicans voted last month to lower the vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to 51 votes, in order to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. House Republicans also have signaled their tax reductions won’t be as large as the Senate seeks. And while tax cuts almost always poll well among USA voters, Trump’s plan, which focuses on giving massive giveaways to billionaires like himself, has been widely viewed as a direct betrayal to the many low-income and working-class voters who helped usher him into office on promises that he would confront the establishment elite.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted about the health-care legislation that has already passed the House after a tough fight, which his own aides hope will not be tossed aside by the Senate in a bid to start from scratch.

A Senate GOP healthcare working group has been dealing with how to make sure marketplace exchanges do not collapse before next year, Axios reported. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” he wrote.

Republicans have invested months of effort in using the reconciliation maneuver, which brings particular complications because it is tied to the budget process and limits the scope of what can be considered.

With 52 Republicans now in the Senate, along with Vice President Mike Pence who can come in and make a tie-breaker vote, this would make passing controversial legislation – like health care reform – a substantially easier feat.

That means the party can lose no more than two GOP votes, assuming no support from Democrats.