Senate panel eager to hear from Comey, given OK to testify

Three subpoenas are related to questions about how and why the names of associates of President Donald Trump were unredacted and distributed within classified reports by Obama administration officials during the transition between administrations.

USA laws and intelligence regulations require the concealment of any American names picked up in foreign communications intercepts unless senior officials request their disclosure for law enforcement or intelligence purposes.

“Today the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence approved subpoenas to be issued as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign”, the release stated.

Named in the subpoenas were former national security adviser Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Another senior committee aide said any subpoenas related to the unmasking issue would have been sent by committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation after being criticized for being too close to the White House.

Schiff on Thursday blasted Nunes for continuing to hold power over the investigation’s subpoenas, despite pledging almost two months ago to step aside.

Nunes blasted “fake news” on the topic in a defiant tweet, as a rep for the congressman declined to comment further on why the House Intel Committee chairman continued to maintain subpoena power in the Russian Federation investigation. Of course, the fact that a subpoena demanding information is issued does not necessarily mean the information exists.

The interviews would have included former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page and longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone – both of whom have said they are eager to testify – along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Politico reported.

Nunes took a clandestine trip to the White House – one day after then-FBI Director James Comey announced that the FBI had been investigating the Trump campaign since last July – and returned, telling reporters he had discovered evidence which supported Trump’s claims that he was a victim of surveillance by the Obama administration.

Comey and the special counsel’s office have reached an understanding about what he can and cannot discuss, clearing the way for his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter who cautioned that a date for his appearance had not been finalized and it could take longer to schedule.

Flynn: “Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will hand over some personal and business documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee by June 6, a source close to Flynn told NBC News on Tuesday”. Putin also said the allegations are “fiction” invented by the Democrats in order to explain their loss. It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained.

Donald Trump backs probing the Obama administration.

Cohen is one of several Trump associates under scrutiny in an Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of possible contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation, according to the New York Times.

The subpoenas sent to government agencies were related to Trump’s complaints that Obama administration officials had asked, for political reasons, to be told the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.