Sensex Off Record-High, Falls 41 Points in Early Trade

Asian equities fell in thin trading and the euro slipped after Mario Draghi’s dovish message to the European Parliament and as investors assessed the path for higher US borrowing costs.

Muted earnings from some blue-chip companies, including Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Communications, created discomfort.

Opening weak, the 30-share Sensex slid below the 31,000-mark on a string of weak quarterly earnings and hit a low of30,869.90, but quickly bounced to yet another lifetime high of 31,214.39.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 30,944.38 points, traded at 31,083.93 points – up 55.72 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous close at 31,028.21 points.

During the day, the Sensex swung nearly 345 points both ways.

The gauge had rallied by 807.64 points in the previous three straight sessions.

Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty climbed by 9.80 or 0.10% at 9,604.90 with 22 components posting rise.

The NSE Nifty too soared to an all-time high of 9,622.30 after touching a low of 9,547.70 in early trade.

“Liquidity is extending its gain to consumer-oriented stocks and sectors”.

In yesterday’s session, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 710 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 290 crore.

FMCG stocks rose broadly, with Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India and Colgate Palmolive climbing 2-3 percent. Reliance Industries, Hero Motocorp, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories also ended on a positive note.

In contrast, healthcare stocks weighed.

Shares of IT firm Tech Mahindra today dropped almost 12 per cent, eroding Rs 4,849.8 crore from its market valuation, after the company reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of last fiscal.

Among the stocks in the power space, CG Power ended 15.4% down after the company reported a wider loss for the quarter ended March 2017.

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese financial markets were shut for a holiday. Coal India also reacted to its earnings which came in lower than estimates and the stock fell 1.6 per cent. Bharti Infratel, TCS, ACC, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, Power Grid and ITC were also among the losers.