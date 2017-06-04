The latest revelations to emerge last week involved Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner.

Kushner became a senior White House adviser in January.

Such guarantees are prohibited by the rules of the EB-5 program, which grants foreigners a US green card in exchange for investing $500,000 or more in development projects in low-employment areas of the United States. Spicer’s response came after reports that former FBI Director James Comey is prepared to testify that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Another person whose name has been raised as a possible addition to the president’s team is David Urban, a prominent Republican lobbyist, who also spent time advising Trump’s campaign and has remained a trusted adviser.

A separate set of reports surfaced around that same time claiming Kushner also discussed setting up a line of secret communication between Russian Federation and the Trump transition team.

Congressional sources told ABC News they have additional concerns about interactions with VEB Bank because of the recent involvement of a senior VEB executive, Evgeny Buryakov, in a Russian spy ring dismantled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At the time, Kushner Companies, the family’s real estate firm, was in the midst of what it has described in public statements as “active, advanced negotiations … with a number of potential investors” about the redevelopment of the financially troubled skyscraper it owns at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

For Shinzo Abe, Theresa May and Xi Jinping, the path to meeting with Trump ran through Kushner.

The Trump administration has been enveloped in controversy over Russian Federation in recent weeks.

For Trump’s critics, that was evidence of unbridled hubris – a sign the president and his aides had no idea how hard it is to run the White House, America and the world.

And indeed, there are often good reasons for government officials to have secret contacts with each other, said Anthony Wanis-St.John, an American University professor and author of Back Channel Negotiation: Secrecy in the Middle East Peace Process. Current staffers have already been asked to preserve materials that could be relevant to the ongoing probe, and aides are reportedly bracing for big attorney’s bills as the first wave of subpoenas grand jury summons begin to flow.

Spicer tells reporters when asked about the tweet: “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”. According to this source, neither of Kushner’s meetings – with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov – were about sanctions, which Russian banks have been lobbying against since they were imposed in 2014.

May 29, 2017 – Reports emerge that the FBI is closely scrutinizing Kushner-Gorkov meeting: The FBI is scrutinizing the meetings Kushner held with Kislyak and a follow up meeting with Gorkov, said a United States official.