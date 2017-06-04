Seven dead, 48 injured in London attack; police arrest 12

May called for internet companies to regulate extremism, but said “safe spaces in the real world” needed to be rooted out, too.

“That will require some hard, and often embarrassing, conversations”, she said.

Seven people were killed and another 50 were wounded – 21 of them critically, officials said – after a van barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge before three attackers went on a stabbing spree at a nearby market.

Prime Minister Theresa May was due to chair a meeting of the Cobra security committee later on Sunday. Leader Paul Nuttall said “I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

The identities of the attackers have not been revealed.

Trump’s possible visit to London in the wake of Saturday’s attacks was widely criticized on Twitter, and many said it would put more pressure on security personnel who are already occupied with managing fallout from the terror attacks.

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Theresa May’s police cuts in a bruising assault on the Prime Minister less than 24 hours after the London Bridge terror attacks.

The ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party suspended election campaigning Sunday.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London’s transport network.

“As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence: We must come together, we must pull together, and united, we will take on and defeat our enemies”.

“We can’t allow them to do that”, Khan told Sky News.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night’s vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a U.S-led coalition, sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police said some of those in hospital had life-threatening injuries. The mayor had said that there is “no reason to be alarmed” during an interview on Saturday night.

Khan also stated that London would not be cowered by terrorism, telling the city that the threat level remains at severe.

Rhiannon Owen was on Borough High Street at a cash machine when a passing taxi driver shouted for her to run.

There, they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

“I was shouting “run, run, run” and throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, stools, chairs”, witness Gerard Vowels told the BBC.

Without referring explicitly to London, Trump wrote on his personal account: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

Armed police responded within eight minutes and shot and killed all three men at Borough Market.

Describing the scene outside of Applebee’s, the establishment in which she took refuge, Ms Owen said: “It was horrible, horrible”.