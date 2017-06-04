Seven killed in London terror attack

His comments came after terrorists mowed pedestrians down on London Bridge before stabbing people at Borough Market, leaving seven dead and injuring scores more. At least one pedestrian is thought to have jumped into the Thames to escape being hit.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of alleyways packed with bars and restaurants that is always bustling on a Saturday night. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”. Others hid behind tables and inside bathrooms or attempted to flee.

The three London Bridge attack terrorists were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police, and the emergency services have been praised for their response to the atrocity. They added that the attackers looked like to be wearing explosive vests, but they turned out to be hoaxes.

Reacting to the attack DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “This morning we pray for those who have been bereaved, the injured and the people of London who have been challenged once again by evil”.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”.

“All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in the statement.

It remains unclear whether or not the said meme was intentionally sent out to encourage the violent acts but with its images and message, one would think that it was indeed related to the London attacks.

Police said the attacks had been declared terrorist incidents.

French president Emmanuel Macron, who was one of the first world leaders to comment on the attack, confirmed two French citizens had been injured during the incident.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those who had been injured were in a critical condition.

The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

“We don’t believe there is but we must make absolutely certain … and as I said we have a very large investigation ongoing and we will be seeking to establish whether anyone else was working with or assisting in any way, or helping in the planning of this attack in the way that you would expect”. So I had a big van outside.

Several witnesses also reported hearing gunshots.

He said: "I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening". "As I was thinking. which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me".

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these awful cowardly people with stuff”.

Pamela said that her hotel was located in Southwark, but that when she arrived they were told to evacuate the building by police.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters. Five minutes later they heard more gunshots outside.

Police activity spread throughout the Borough Market area.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are. We need the courts to give us back our rights”, Trump tweeted. Three suspects were shot dead.

Two weeks ago the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber and now London has been struck once more.