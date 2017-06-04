Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm for all of western MA

Oneida, N.Y. Madison and Oneida are among a slew of counties issued a thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

The watch lasts until 8 p.m. “If the clouds remain into most of the afternoon and limit temperatures into the 60s, then the threat for severe weather will remain low”. A line of t-storms will likely develop in NY and Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon.

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday and some of those storms could develop in intensity with strong winds posing the major threat.

The amount of sunshine that breaks through this afternoon will play a key role in determining how much the atmosphere can destabilize before storms start to pop.

In addition to lightning and heavy rain, the stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of CT away from the Shoreline in a 5% risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening.

National Grid reported almost 650 customers in Horicon, Chester, Schroon and North Hudson who lost power as of late afternoon, with restoration expected by early evening.