Sharapova denied entry into French Open

“The fact that there isn’t a rule on people who failed doping tests, and whether or not they can get a wild card, whether or not they should, it’s a very odd thing”, Lucic-Baroni said, “because we are professional, and that should be in place”.

“I am a bit disappointed that the Italian federation haven’t done the same thing by giving her a wildcard here in Rome this week, even though she didn’t get through”.

That Sharapova has been stopped from playing the only Grand Slam she’s won twice (she’s won the others once each) is ironic, not least because she’s been working on a memoir entitled “Unstoppable”.

“If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday”, Sharapova said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 2012 and 2014 French Open victor yesterday vowed to “rise up again” after the Roland Garros snub.

Two-time French Open victor Sharapova was denied a wildcard, which are handed out at the discretion of tournament organisers, at Roland Garros.

She is now taking part in the Italian Open, with her first-round win enabling her to enter the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon, should she not be handed a wildcard.

Sharapova, who won Wimbledon in 2004, will need a wild card to get straight into the main draw at the All England Club.

By winning her opening match in Rome on Monday, she earned enough points to enter the top 200 next week and gain direct entry to the qualifying tournament for Wimbledon.

“She has to go through a tougher way back”, Djokovic said.

Throughout all the trials and tribulations of Sharapova’s doping case since she announced her positive test for Meldonium back in March a year ago, Simon has been broadly supportive of the Russian but had not yet criticised any decision that had gone against her until the announcement yesterday.

That brought an initial two-year ban, later reduced to 15 months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport found she was not an “intentional doper”.

Melodium was only banned at the beginning of 2016 but Sharapova said she had been taking it for over 10 years as she was magnesium deficient and had recorded several irregular electrocardiography (EKG) tests.

The WTA runs the women’s tennis tour and Simon said: “Wildcards are offered at tournaments’ sole discretion”. That tournament’s organizers were sharply criticized for not granting one to former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, an Italian. I’m very sorry for her fans.

Maria made a great comeback as she made it to the semi-finals in Stuttgart in her first tournament.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon condemned the reasoning for her snub and insists the FFT are not in a position to hand Sharapova further punishment.

The 1987 men’s singles champion said to BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think well done to them (FFT)”.

Sharapova did not comment on the announcement.

“There are no grounds to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters”.