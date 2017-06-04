Shares in British Airways’ parent company tumble

A “significant number of customers” are still without their luggage after a British Airways IT failure that caused global flight disruption.

British Airways’ flights are set to return to their normal schedule on Tuesday, following an IT glitch over the long weekend that saw thousands of people stranded around the world.

A statement on BA’s website said: ‘We apologise again for the frustration and inconvenience you are experiencing and thank you for your continued patience’. “Had a catastrophic effect over some communications hardware which eventually affected all the messaging across our systems”.

The airline cancelled 13 short-haul flights at Heathrow on Monday.

Last weekend’s world-wide computer outage causing chaos for thousands of passengers has seen its share price hit the bottom of the stock market Tuesday morning.

However, BA CEO Alex Cruz denied this.

The company faces a compensation bill for accommodation and food of up to UKP100 million (115 million euros, USD128 million).

Investors dumped shares in British Airways owner IAG, down 18p, or nearly 3%, at 596p, following the chaos at airports at the weekend with easyJet and Ryanair’s stock also down.

The airline has been using couriers to reunite passengers with their bags but warned in its latest missive this may still take some time to complete.

As stated by British Airways, the IT systems are now “back up and running” and the airline aims to operate the majority of flights departing from Heathrow Airport and attain an nearly normal schedule at Gatwick Airport.

Cruz has faced calls to resign over the IT glitch, which has been blamed on cost cutting that led to IT services being outsourced to India previous year.

The British union GMB linked the IT problems directly to the company’s decision to cut IT staff a year ago.

“In 2016 BA made hundreds of dedicated and loyal IT staff redundant and outsourced the work to India”.

Cruz said: “We have no evidence whatsoever that there was any cyber attack of any sort”.

The airline extended its flexible booking policy to allow passengers due to fly from the airports Sunday and Monday to rebook to travel up to June 10 even if their flight was operating.

It is already facing declining customer ratings following unpopular decisions made as it faces competition from low-priced airlines.

The airline said it’s still working to get delayed baggage to passengers affected by the incident but and will continue to update passengers and provide a delivery time.

According to The Guardian, the trade union blamed BA’ decision to outsource hundreds of IT jobs to India for its recent failure on Saturday.

Many passengers had to leave without their luggage, amid complaints about a lack of information.