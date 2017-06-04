Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes sole candidate in Nepal prime ministerial race

The new prime ministerial election in the Himalayan nation comes after Prachanda stepped down on May 24 in keeping with the accord on rotational prime ministership his party had with the Nepali Congress.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had earlier sent a letter to the Parliament earlier, but due to the disruption by the Opposition the procedure of choosing the new Prime Minister was halted. The EC called for re-election after the CPN (Maoist Centre) representatives allegedly tore ballot papers when vote counting was underway.

President of the Nepali Congress party Sher Bahadur Deuba was the sole candidate to run for the election of prime minister, the Parliament Secretariat said on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Nepal has also directed the district election office for re-polling which has angered the opposition. The next and final phase of the local polls is set for June 14, when the restive southern Terai region home to the ethnic Madhesi population, will vote. The meeting was scheduled at 11 AM today but it was first postponed till 3 PM and again till Tuesday 1 PM.

But with the House meeting postponed, Deuba will now have to wait until Tuesday to be elected as prime minister.

The voting is a mere formality to pave his way for the position, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the CPN (Maoist Centre) proposed Deuba’s candidacy while senior NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel seconded the proposal at the Parliament Secretariat which on Friday published the schedule to elect the new prime minister on majority basis.

Deuba needs 297 votes in the 593-member Parliament to win. Mr Deuba is likely to be elected prime minister as ruling coalition is having majority in the house.