Should the LeBron-Michael comparisons be put on hold? Bud vs. Doug

Just one win in the last three games of the 2016 Finals was what the Warriors needed to seal a rare back-to-back title triumph.

Playing with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green will provide the looks Klay needs to break out of this head-scratching slump. So which star will shine brightest on the biggest stage this June and win Finals MVP – LeBron? KD? It makes it even more unsafe when you equip that skill, that talent with those guys, ” James said to reporters after Sunday’s practice in Cleveland, adding he expects this Finals to be “up there” among his toughest challenges. “I mean, it’s up there”. Obviously, I’ve played against four Hall of Famers as well, too, with Manu [Ginobili], Kawhi [Leonard], Tony [Parker] and Timmy D [Tim Duncan] on the same team.

“I always get mad when guys make shots in the first quarter, second quarter, pumping their chest and then the game on the line they miss”, Lue said. I’ve played against Ray [Allen], KG [Kevin Garnett], Paul [Pierce], [Rajon] Rondo and Doc [Rivers].

Durant has to let all his personal feelings go and win his one-on-one matchup against The King for the Warriors to win the title.

Yet, the fact that James is preparing for such a formidable foe in the Finals has become old hat for him.

James and company must continue their spectacular play, as the Warriors will seek redemption for last year’s Finals loss. The time of year when the Cavs and the Warriors face off in the NBA Finals once again.

Mercifully, brutally, LeBron James scuttled them three straight times with his brute power and rascal finesse. He is waiting until he feels fully confident he can stay with the team, and that may not be during these Finals.

“Once we get to Game 1 it might be a good time to make a decision one way or another”, he said.

The 2015-16 Warriors had a chance to go down as perhaps the best single-season team ever as they won a record 73 regular-season games. That’s why I’m here talking to you now. I think we will use it as fuel. “I think it’s great to be talked about, see what I was able to accomplish as an individual. So first of all my concern is for my fans that we play as many players as we can, that we play to win”.

Here are the eight biggest keys to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors enter this year’s edition of the NBA Finals with a flawless 12-0 record, while the Cavs’ only loss came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

But James can do things on his own-mostly. Durant’s move from OKC to The Bay Area was viewed by the public as him jumping on the Warriors’ bandwagon, as the Dubs don’t even need the services of Durant to be the best team in the West. “It’s tough to say that we didn’t expect it; we knew they’d be right there”.

Even the members of the Cavaliers’ front office seemed to think that the roster was far from flawless at certain points throughout the regular season, as acquisitions were made to bolster a team that may be on a collision course with a basketball juggernaut.

So, what’s going on with Thompson, already one of the greatest marksmen in basketball history?

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title”, Love said Saturday after the Cavs’ first practice in preparation for the Warriors since clinching a spot in the Finals.