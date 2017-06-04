Singapore reaffirms commitment to Paris Agreement and Pledge to cut emission levels

The BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan in Washington says the move will be welcomed by many Trump supporters, as for them this is less about science – and more about sending a signal to so-called global elites.

In France, the Elysee presidential palace said newly elected leader Macron had phoned Trump to say that “nothing was negotiable” in the Paris agreement.

The Associated Press reported Murkowski hopes the US doesn’t backslide on its efforts to combat global climate change, though Trump announced he would cease any current implementation of the Paris climate agreement.

It didn’t take long following Trump’s announcement (which he gave jointly with EPA chief Scott Pruitt) for the reactions from famous names to start rolling in. And if we can, that’s great.

On Friday the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that Trump’s announcement came “to the regret of nearly all”, although it was “anything but a surprise”.

It is a global deal, agreed under the United Nations in the French capital in December 2015, which will see action by all countries to curb rising temperatures.

Murkowski, who has described herself as an “agnostic” when it comes to the Paris climate agreement, said the country is obligated to help address climate change whether or not it’s part of the worldwide agreement.

A letter signed by 25 major US firms runs as a full-page ad in Washington, D.C. newspapers on Thursday, part of a last-ditch effort to convince Trump that sticking with the agreement would be better for the economy. Energy companies including BP and Royal Dutch Shell have spent billions researching clean energy, while Walmart claims to save $1bn a year by utilising renewable power.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Gap, Microsoft, and Unilever had all signed the letter.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.

“You’re going to find out very soon”, said Trump. And while, legally, the United States can’t fully pull out of the Paris Agreement until 2020, it sets an alarming tone.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year, said the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost United States jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

What is the Paris Agreement?

Even some of Washington’s most reliable allies warned that the United States would find itself isolated on the worldwide stage.

Congressional Democrats fretted that the lack of government pressure would stunt the US, and said other countries may retaliate against Mr. Trump’s decision by shutting Americans out of their clean energy markets. “The struggle to create real, deep change continues in the U.S. The resistance to Trump is strong and it is growing”.

According to John Sterman, professor at MIT Sloan School of Management, U.S. withdrawal from Paris risks initiating a cascade of goal erosion that could unravel the agreement.

“We believe the Paris agreement is actually good for Canada and the world, and there’s a huge economic opportunity, and if the U.S.is gonna step back, well we’re gonna step up”. If the USA does leave, he said, the Europe Union should seek ways to balance out the economic advantage that US companies might have from the absence of climate regulations.

“They don’t put America first. She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses“.

The Paris Agreement remains a historic treaty signed by 194 and ratified by 147 countries.