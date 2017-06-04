Six killed and over 50 injured in London terror attacks

Three men rammed a van through crowds of pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday, before attacking revellers with knives, leaving seven people dead and 48 in hospital.

The van was traveling at approximately 50 miles per hour when the incident took place, according to BBC reporter Holly Jones who was at the scene and witnessed the crash. Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge toward London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

At 10:08 p.m. (5:08 p.m. ET), London Metropolitan officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

One woman told Reuters she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut at London Bridge at the Thames river. Shortly after Trump tweeted, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a “potential act of terrorism” and London police later tweeted that they were “declared as terrorist incidents”.

President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.

Police officers and emergency response vehicles are seen on the street outside Borough Market on June 4, 2017, the morning after a terror attack on London Bridge and the Borough area in London.

Mr Rowley said the suspects were confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call.

There was no police statement immediately available, and it was unclear if there was any link to an attack in London which killed seven people on Saturday night, Reuters reported.

After ramming the vehicle into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death.

One of the Met officers – a rugby player who was off duty at the time – was stabbed after tackling one of the three attackers. I join all United Kingdom police colleagues in wishing them a swift recovery. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

She added, “I also heard of colleagues from other emergency services and members of the public who ran towards the danger as this incident unfolded”.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, urged Londonders not to be alarmed by the increased police presence across the city following the attack.

Armed police will continue to patrol busy north east locations, a senior officer has confirmed in the wake of the London terror attacks. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security Sunday night in Manchester.