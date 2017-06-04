Six killed in London Bridge attacks; 3 suspects dead

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday June 4, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area”, the statement said. The suspects were shot dead by police eight minutes after the initial emergency call.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including a transport police officer and an off-duty officer, were treated at hospitals across London.

May said while these attacks and the attack on Manchester Arena last month, which saw a suicide bomber kill 22 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert, were not connected, “we cannot and must not pretend that things can continue the way they are”.

In addition to the meme, the Islamic State reportedly warned the United Kingdom of more attacks a few days before last night’s terror incidents in London.

Suffolk Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson, said on Twitter: “As we wake up and hear of the incident in London, my thoughts are will those who have been affected”.

She said that “today, we are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination”.

May said: “First, the attackers are bound together by Islamist extremism”. It is an ideology that claims our values are incompatible with Islam.

She said many people risked their own safety to help others and treat the seriously injured and to confront the attackers.

May said on Sunday that a new approach to tackling extremism is required, including changes that would deny terrorists and extremist sympathizers digital tools used to communicate and plan attacks.

The attackers then went into Borough Market, where they began stabbing people outside bars and restaurants. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but they were hoaxes, according to police.

The Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats also announced that they were temporarily suspending their campaigns, but Paul Nuttall, the leader of the anti-immigration UKIP, refused to do so “because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: “Prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London”.

In March, a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain’s seat of power, plowing a vehicle into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

“I would like to remind and reassure people that our security across Suffolk continues in order to keep everyone safe”.

“We had the referendum, a change of government, the premature calling of a general election and in the days preceding the Manchester bombing we had a prime minister who had to change her party manifesto”.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

Sky News also reported multiple shots fired and stabbings in the Borough Market area, in addition to the London Bridge incident.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, speaking before the death toll was raised from six to seven, tweeted a video message in which he condemned the terrorists as “barbaric cowards”.

Gerard said he threw glasses, bottles, tables and chairs to try to stop them. They were stabbing everyone. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out.

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of these senseless attacks and their families and I am sure that here in Ipswich people of all faiths and none will again stand side by side to condemn the attackers”.

“It is important for the public to work with us and remain vigilant as we tackle the on-going terrorist threat”.