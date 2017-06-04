Six killed in London terror attack

At least six people were killed and three attackers were shot dead by police, Mark Rowley, Britain’s top anti-terrorism officer, said.

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Forty-eight people were also injured.

One of two Australians caught up in the London terror attack has been identified as Queenslander Candice Hedge, who was stabbed in the neck during the rampage that left seven dead. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

She said five credible attacks since the Westminster attack have been disrupted by the police. She refused to comment on the identity of the assailants.

In one photo, police stand over what appears to be two of the suspects. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised to “critical, ” meaning an attack may be imminent.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she told the BBC.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

“This is the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months”, she noted, adding that the incident was not linked to last month’s suicide bombing in Manchester, but warned it was part of a “new trend”.

“We will come together and, united, we will take on our enemies, she says”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen.

Just as news spread that a van had apparently run down pedestrians on London Bridge in the city’s center, Trump-though he sits at the head of the world’s most sophisticated intelligence apparatus with massive information-gathering capabilities-took the opportunity to retweet a message from Drudge, a site known for anti-Muslim bigotry and sensationalist headlines.

He urged all Londoners to “remain calm and vigilant today and over the days ahead”. Some of the wounded are in critical conditions. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were. He denounced the “abominable and cowardly” attack and said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack in London. As they scampered under tables, he said, they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

President Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

“We ran for like 100 metres and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

And Cecillia Wang, the group’s deputy legal director, said defenders of civil liberties in the USA should be “outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda.

The attacks came just 12 days after a suicide bomber Salman Abedi murdered 22 people, including children, at the end of a concert by the American pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, 335 kilometres north-west of the British capital. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks. They were scared. The police were scared, ” he said.

The men had jumped from the van and used long knives to stab people after the first incident on London Bridge.

Political parties, including a number from Northern Ireland, have suspended national general election campaigning and the prime minister chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee.