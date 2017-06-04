Six killed in terror attacks in London, 3 suspects shot dead

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes – on the bridge and the nearby Borough Market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

The London Ambulance Service says it has taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was there at the time of the incident, said she saw a van driven by a man travelling “at about 50 miles an hour”.

One of the suspects behind the Borough Market attack was shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after he was shot by the police, the BBC said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May calls the London Bridge incident a “potential act of terrorism”.

May will chair a meeting of Britain’s “COBR” emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

Police said in a tweet that “the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents” and appeared to be connected.

“Another witness said three men got out with long blades and randomly started stabbing people along Borough High Street”.

President Donald Trump offered United States help Saturday to Britain in response to twin attacks in London that killed six people, after a van plowed into pedestrians and assailants stabbed others.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”.

Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament. That witness said the van hit five to six people.

“We ran for like 100 metres and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire, ” he said. We walked a little further – and were stopped at intervals by policemen and women who said “have you witnessed anything first hand”.

As is often the case in breaking news stories like this, the exact details aren’t being confirmed quickly, but it appears likely that the incidents were part of a coordinated terrorist attack, and one that came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside a pop concert in Manchester, leading to an elevated terrorism alert throughout the country. In the hours since I first arrived there, very little has been confirmed.

Kiwis living in London have shared their emotions after the terror attack on London Bridge which has left six civilians and three suspects dead.

Soon after, reports came in of stabbings around Borough Market, just steps away from the bridge.

I obeyed, but shortly after I rushed over to the scene of the attack, where police had cordoned off an area for the press just outside of Monument Station’s exit near the bridge. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said U.S. president Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident by his national security team.

The British Transport Police says the officer’s injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

News reports that London Bridge has been closed as armed police gather.

While categorising the events at London Bridge and Borough Market as terrorism, the Met said that a third incident, in the Vauxhall area, had been determined to have no connection to what happened at the other locations.