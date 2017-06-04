Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., and Rich Boehne, president E.W. Scripps Company, hold the winners trophy aloft after she won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. I think it is natural that as people everywhere learn the language, they play with the game of spelling. She barely reacted to her victory before she was bear-hugged by her father, who had sprinted onto the stage. With her, 18 Indian origin kids have won the contest out of 22 since 1999. “It’s like a dream come true”, she gushed.

“I just knew that I got it right”, Shourav said in his slight Texas drawl.

The bee has ended in a tie for three years running, but this year it added a written tiebreaker test in an attempt to identify a single champion. She spelled 35 words correctly.

Along with her preliminary score, the 12-year old Sidney-Area LEAH homeschooler from Bainbridge, was one of 40 who qualified for the finals. Her favourite sport is basketball, and she is a Golden State Warriors fan.

It was Muthusamy’s best finish in the national event; he finished eighth in his first appearance (in 2014) and seventh the next year. She was aiming to become first the child of a previous competitor to win. “And under 300 go to the national bee”. It will consist of 12 spelling words, which contestants will handwrite, and 12 multiple-choice vocabulary questions.

“It was interesting to go back-and-forth for so many rounds”, she said. They didn’t bat an eye at words like “stichomythia” and “feuilleton”.

Aisha Randhawa, a sixth-grader at Garretson Elementary School in Corona, correctly spelled “pentalogy” and “bidialectal” in earlier rounds.

Whoever takes the title, he or she will be the first outright victor in a while. The competition had been tied for the last three years, according to The Guardian. “There were fewer words I had to study [for round two] and I felt more prepared”, Johnson said. “This was my past year (at the spelling bee), so I’m kind of sad”.

The precocious home-schooled student from Oklahoma correctly figured out “tapas” and “nyctinasty”, but she failed to make the competition’s finals.

As with any intense competition, the bee was full of rapidly swinging emotions. He was eliminated on the word “saussurite” when he gave the spelling as “saucerite”.

APPARENTEMENT: An alliance of French political parties formed during an election.

The Calvert County spelling champ said she was slightly nervous going into the second round because “there were 400 words and each of them has just as much of a chance to be given to you”.

It was not long, however, before she was foiled by the word saccharomycete, a yeast fungus, and fell out of the competition.

In 2015, she made it into the semifinals and placed 39th.