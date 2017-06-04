Smith urges Australia to step on the gas

The Aussies now can’t afford a loss in the remaining two pool games against Bangladesh and England, or risk an early tournament exit. A minimum of 20 overs had to be bowled in Australia’s innings for a result to be declared but the last downpour was so severe there was no chance of the match resuming in time.

Mitchell Starc leaked 52 runs off his nine overs.

“The last 10-15 overs were pretty good and that’s something that I guess we have done pretty well for a very long time“.

“We bowled both sides of wicket, we gave them a lot of freebies and it was pretty ordinary”, Smith said.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe”, it added. “And it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”.

“Let’s hope it’s rust and let’s hope it’s gone”, said Smith.

“I think in the middle patches of the match, we couldn’t get any wickets, that’s also a (key) point”, he said.

Hazlewood, despite his six-wicket haul, agreed with Smith’s blunt appraisal, and said a wash-out of the second practice game on Monday didn’t help.

This was left-armer Starc’s first match since the second Test against India in March and Smith backed his spearhead to come good in their second match of the one-day worldwide tournament against Bangladesh.

The match was repeatedly interrupted by rain, forcing the officials to reduce the number of overs on more than one occasion.

Smith accepted the weather had probably spared his side a damaging defeat, saying: “We still had a lot of work to do and they’ve got a quality bowling attack as well, so we perhaps got away with one there”.

Security was heightened for Sunday’s India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston in Birmingham with both teams observing a minute of silence before play.

“Coming off the break I have had there are probably a few things missing, rhythm being one”.

“We thought today was pretty good, and it’s important we move on to the next game (against England in Cardiff on Tuesday)”.

“They have a very good bowling attack and it can make striking from ball one very hard”.

“You’ve got to turn it around quickly now and control what you can control”.

“We’re going to be trying to win the game”.

The teams took a point apiece – a result that was arguably of most benefit to Group A rivals England, who launched a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day worldwide sides with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.