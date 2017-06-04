So difficult for Djokovic, easy for Nadal at French Open

Sunday will be a jam-packed schedule with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams in action, but it will also feature the seven matches that were wiped out by rain Saturday.

But David Goffin, one of the form players of the clay-court swing, was forced to retire at 5-4 in the first set against Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos when he injured his ankle sliding into a tarp at the back of the court. I don’t want anything out of this, I want to help him.

He won his only title in Istanbul previous year and picked up a couple of top-20 wins through the European clay swing: Bautista Agut and Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Bautista Agut has now won five straight sets and will have a chance here if he manages his mistakes like he has in his last two matches. She has lost to an unseeded player in her last three outings here: Bojana Jovanovski in 2013, Yanina Wickmayer in 2014 and Julia Goerges in 2015 (the Dane missed last year’s edition through injury).

It was the 100th best-of-five set match on clay that Nadal had played in his career.

– She will face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, who reached her first grand slam fourth round with a 6-1 6-4 win over Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

“I had a couple of plays in my head of how to play against him”, Basilashvili said.

PARIS (AP) – Garbine Muguruza’s first attempt at defending a Grand Slam title did not last beyond the fourth round, where she ran into a determined Kristina Mladenovic backed by a vocal crowd of countrymen at Roland Garros. He had just won his 39th match of the year, having also made the finals of the Australian Open, Acapulco and Miami.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, did not get much of a test during a 6-3, 6-1 victory over 60th-ranked Elise Mertens, 21, of Belgium.

No defending male champion has lost before the fourth round at Roland Garros since 2004. “But I definitely feel like I’m capable of winning that match“.

It was not plain sailing, however, and despite racing into a 4-0 lead in the fourth set, Djokovic became embroiled in a row with umpire Ramos after receiving two warnings in a game – one of slow play, the second for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem, one of the dark horses to win the tournament, outplayed American Steven Johnson with thundering groundstrokes to claim a 6-1 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

It was all good news for the schedules, of course.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped. Spain’s Pablo Carreno upset 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Goffin was serving for the opening set while ahead 5-4 against Zeballos.

And that is what happened – in tennis terms – to the Georgian when he took on the irrepressible Spaniard in the French Open third round yesterday.

– Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russian Federation edged past China’s Shuai Zhang 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-5 in the third round.

The 14-time major victor is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.