The communications team has also been forced to respond to the latest reports that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russian Federation investigation after multiple officials told NBC News that investigators believe he has significant information relevant to their inquiry. There was little movement on Trump’s legislative agenda.

There, Dubke is unlikely to have to work the 18-hour days and weekend shifts that are common for top White House staffers no matter who is president.

It is no secret that the president has been unhappy with his media operation – communications director Mike Dubke announced Tuesday that he is stepping down, and there are reports that Spicer’s role could soon be reduced – and these Trumpian comments seem to indicate that his staff is now directly passing along the president’s thoughts without any vetting or editing. “I decided it was a better move for me personally (to resign), and that I could assist this administration from the outside”. “He thought it would be easier than it wound up being”, one source said. Mr Clinton was eventually impeached for lying under oath about his affair with White House intern Ms Lewinsky. In the weeks that followed, Trump told friends and associates he didn’t feel like Dubke was doing a good job.

For example, after Trump aides said he fired FBI Director James Comey because of how he handled the agency’s Hillary Clinton investigation, Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt days later that the agency’s investigation into the Trump administration’s Russian Federation ties was in his mind when he fired Comey.

“If they want me to be helpful on the inside, I’d be willing to consider that”.

Trump plans to bring in new aides to the White House, adding experienced political professionals including a former campaign manager, according to administration officials and persons close to the president.

Spicer was asked whether President Trump will sign a waiver to delay the moving of the USA embassy, if he had made a decision yet, and if there was an update on the timing of his decision on moving the embassy.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, informal advisor Roger Stone, and former foreign policy adviser Carter Page have also been asked by lawmakers to voluntarily hand over relevant records. His lawyer provided a brief statement to ABC News.

Dubke’s departure comes amid talk that Trump might bring back familiar faces from the 2016 campaign to keep the White House agenda on track in the face of the Russian Federation probe. All three have said that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Is climate change fake news? . Is it “fake news” to say Trump is a climate denier?

But if Trump remained unseen, he was certainly not unheard.

Does the president believe that humans are causing climate change?

Moscow has denied US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

Whitehouse sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a ranking member of the Sub-committee on Crime and Terrorism, which held a March hearing on possible Russian meddling in USA elections.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the USA & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, Trump tweeted yesterday.

The White House also insisted that Merkel’s view of a more strategically independent Europe was not incompatible with Trump’s demand for more European defense spending.

Press secretaries have always been expected to spin the truth, and there’s an art to reading between the lines of a press briefing: Nobody expects Sean Spicer to give an honest assessment of Trump’s overseas diplomacy, or to say what Trump really thinks about the Kushner-Russia scandal.