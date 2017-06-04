SoundCloud apps now available on Windows 10, Xbox One

Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below. According to reports, the console is the only gaming device in the market that offers 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, High Dynamic Range and 4K video streaming.

It’s an encouraging development for fans in other regions, because it shows that development is going well for Project Scorpio. Meanwhile, Xbox One S bundles are now available at $50. Considering that many analysts have predicted somewhat lackluster sales for the Scorpio, Microsoft will have to make certain that the Scorpio has a good showing at E3 to hopefully boost hype for it. Digital foundry has also covered it quite extensively.

Touted by many as the most powerful console in existence it will be interesting to see what Microsoft and the devs at Xbox have in store for us.

Of course, part of the console’s appeal will be what the Xbox One Scorpio processor can do.

“I think Scorpio is for the console customer who wants the best version of the console games on their television, whether they have a 1080p or a 4K television”, he says.

The full list of Xbox Scorpio specs can be seen below. Most recently Phil Spencer the head huncho of Xbox stated that he was very confident about the ability of Xbox One Scorpio. In addition, it will work just like an Xbox One, so you can run all your previous games, the backward compatible titles of Xbox 360 and you will have the opportunity to use all the accessories you have so far.