Source Politico: Trump’s climate conundrum nears a verdict

President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the global Paris Agreement, a source told Reuters.

Trump has not given any indication of which way he is leaning, saying he’d been “hearing from a lot of people, both ways”.

Trump had vowed during his 2016 presidential campaign to “cancel” the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president as part of an effort to bolster United States oil and coal industries.

Trump added to the intense speculation about the future of the agreement today, tweeting that his decision will be announced “over the next few days”.

While Trump now favours an exit, he has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from a range of inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is pictured after delivering a policy announcement in Toronto, on Wednesday May 31, 2017.

By withdrawing the U.S. from the climate deal, he fulfilled his major campaign promise and overturned the major foreign policy accomplishment of his predecessor Barack Obama. If the US does leave, he said, the Europe Union should seek ways to balance out the economic advantage that USA companies might have from the absence of climate regulations.

In reality, an eight year delay on climate action would be accompanied by cuts to renewable energy research that could in turn harm emissions reductions rates.

At home, the U.S. Conference of Mayors strongly opposed the decision and said the nation’s mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, said “I don’t think any other countries will follow the US out of Paris, so if he does leave, Trump will be in splendid isolation with the leaders of Syria and Nicaragua”. “Coming on the heels of an overseas trip in which our allies questioned America’s reliability, this decision further isolates the United States on the world stage and undermines American strength”. They include Apple, Google and Walmart. Even without the deal, Americans are emitting less carbon into the atmosphere.

Obama considered the deal so important that he never bothered to submit it as a treaty for approval by the U.S. Senate.

Trump made this announcement in front of a battery of reporters when the temperature this afternoon was reported to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said of a USA pullout: “It would be disappointing but I really do not think this would change the course of mankind”. He said that even though “it looks like that attempt failed”. the “law is the law”. “This notion, ‘I am Trump, I am American, America first and I am getting out, ‘ that is not going to happen”.

That fight has played out within Trump’s administration. Others who supported staying included Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and major oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell. That means the US would remain in the agreement, at least formally, for another three-and-a-half years, ensuring the issue remains alive in the next presidential election.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

“China and the European Union. will implement the agreement”, a senior European Union official told reporters on Wednesday, on condition of anonymity.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

But that is an even more radical move, which would further withdraw the United States from all worldwide climate change negotiations.

It also would threaten a $100 billion-a-year stream of funds that industrial nations have pledged to persuade developing nations to cut back their own emissions, endangering the political foundations of the global fight against climate change.

According to the report, the team is considering two avenues for exiting the pact.

Barbara Hendricks said other countries will fill the leadership void left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change sceptic.

Trump promised a decision on whether the United States would abide by the agreement after wrapping up talks at the G7 Summit in Sicily on Saturday with a an impasse on the issue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it was “absolutely essential” that the Paris climate agreement be implemented.

“I hope that the president will be swayed instead by the rather sensible advice he is receiving from his Secretary of State, his Secretary of Defense and his Chief Economic Adviser, who have all recommended against withdrawal”, said Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics.

He is due to decide the U.S. stance soon.

Trump should follow through on his commitment and withdraw from an agreement that would do nothing to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the US economy. The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and auto rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

America’s worldwide allies and Trump’s domestic opponents lashed out Wednesday at media reports that he had made up his mind to pull the United States out of the global accord to curb carbon emissions, a move that would make the deal less effective.

Still, Cohn said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the US economic growth”, and if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”.