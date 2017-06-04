South Africa beat England by seven wickets in 3rd ODI

Jonny Bairstow, recalled for this match, kept the Proteas at bay with a fine 51.

South Africa briefly wobbled after losing Hashim Amla (55) but chased down the total with relative ease.

But while Morgan admitted their performance was a “nice reminder that we need to keep our feet on the ground”, he insisted his side’s collapse would have little bearing on their chances of lifting a first global 50-over trophy.

Opener Jason Roy, who has reached double figures just once in his past five worldwide innings, was the first to fall as he edged Rabada to slip – and England’s top order followed suit.

Gaining impressive swing, the left-hander curled a delivery into Joe Root’s pads to have him plumb in front before drawing captain Eoin Morgan into playing away from his body.

Allied to this morale-denting defeat, the uncertainty over three of the first-choice XI so close to the tournament is a concern for England. He never lets us down. “You still have to apply yourselves to the conditions”.

Throw in a trio of injuries to key players in Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali and you have the recipe for a nightmare build-up to a tournament for which the hosts were supposed to enter as favourites.

Together with David Willey, whose 26 doubled his previous best ODI score, Bairstow mixed solid defence with innovation – inventively opening the face to guide one short ball from Morne Morkel up and over the slip cordon.

For South Africa, top of the International Cricket Council ODI rankings, this was a timely victory. That was the first of three wickets for six runs as Quinton de Kock was yorked by Jake Ball, who then had Du Plessis caught-behind driving.

In the process Amla completed 7 000 ODI runs when he reached 23 and once again was easily the fastest to his latest landmark.

But Roland-Jones bagged a maiden global wicket when Amla dragged a pull on to his stumps to end an opening stand of 95.

When asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy, Taylor, who debuted six years after that win, said: “Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight”, he said.

Both openers were clean bowled in successive overs before JP Duminy (28 not out) and captain AB de Villiers (27 not out) shared a half-century stand to carry South Africa home.

As regards selection, Jason is the No1 pick at the moment.

“They made the most of the conditions and managed to get the ball moving around”. Certainly, it’s not down to a lack of trying. We had a lot of time to speak about it as a batting unit sitting in the changing room and watching our bowlers bat which shouldn’t be the case at all.