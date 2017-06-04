South Africa’s Zuma survives no confidence vote in ANC – News24 website

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe says he can’t say if there will be another attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from the presidency in a future African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

NKC Independent Economists political analyst Gary van Staden said in a note that the outcome “was no surprise”.

It’s understood he told the meeting he doesn’t understand why some people are rushing to kick him out of office, telling them he won’t step down unless ANC branches who elected him instruct him to and that he will only step down as ANC president in December.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – Ruling party critics of South African President Jacob Zuma pushed for his resignation on Sunday amid concern about alleged corruption at the highest levels of the government, but the president still retained significant support within the divided party. The report implicated Zuma’s friends, the Guptas, in interfering in the awarding of state contracts and the appointments of ministers.

At 1710 GMT the rand weakened 0.76 per cent to 12.9675 per dollar, erasing most of the gains in made in the previous session as investors bet on strong opposition to Zuma continued leadership of the African National Congress and the country.

“The issue is that anybody now who is associated with Jacob Zuma, or who is seen being a part of his brand or who is largely supportive of him will find it very hard to claw back any kind of popular support amongst voters”.

The NEC did ask Zuma to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture – but gave it much broader terms of reference than the public protector’s report of past year.

“We can’t be blackmailed by the stalwarts who are filthy and stinking rich, because they benefited from BEE (black economic empowerment)”.

Two NEC members confirmed to News24 that Zuma had survived.

Reports of emails implicating the Guptas in the running of the government surfaced at the weekend.

“A number of members of the NEC were of the view that the ANC should listen to this call”.

The president told the NEC that it should be the last time he faced a motion of no confidence. “He was very angry”. According to reliable sources, 19 NEC members spoke against him, 23 spoke for him and 29 remained neutral.