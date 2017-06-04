Southern rocker Gregg Allman laid to rest near Highway 41

Thousands of fans, and dozens of family and friends gathered in Macon Saturday afternoon to bid a final farewell to southern rock legend Gregg Allman.

Gregg Allman died in Savannah, Georgia, May 27 of liver cancer at age 69 following years of failing health.

“The Allman Brothers Band gave me something to aim for when I had nothing”, said musician Michael Francis McCarthy, 32, who drove from Jacksonville, Florida, to attend the funeral procession.

In lieu of wearing their formal, funeral blacks, about 100 of Allman’s closest loved ones were asked by his estate to wear jeans to honor his southern roots during the ceremony at Snow’s Memorial Chapel.

Allman’s former wife, Cher, was among the mourners at the service, reports Rolling Stone, as were fellow Allman Brothers Band members Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. Allman was buried near his brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.

The Allman Brothers Band singer was laid to rest in Macon, Georgia, Saturday.

His daugther, Layla Brooklyn Allman, lay a rose on her father’s casket during the brief service attended by family and friends. “We’ll miss you brother Gregg”. Together they formed the heart of The Allman Brothers Band before Duane died in a motorcycle crash in 1971, just as they were reaching stardom. Its albums ranked among the best in rock history, and in 1995, The Allman Brothers Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Allman felt that being on the road playing music for his fans was “essential medicine for his soul”, according to a statement from the Big House, the Macon museum dedicated to the band.

The photos of Cher attending the service are just heartbreaking to look at, as you know she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her ex-hubby.

Lehman said he spoke with Allman the night before he died. But hepatitis C ruined his liver, and after getting a transplant, it was music that helped him recover.

“He was looking forward to sharing it with the world and that dream is going to be realized”, Lehman told the Associated Press.