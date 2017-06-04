SpaceX recycling cargo ship for 2nd launch to space station

Stormy weather postponed the scheduled June 1 launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying a Dragon spacecraft, setting up a busy period of activity on the International Space Station in the coming days.

SpaceX’s eleventh commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station is delayed to Saturday, June 3. SpaceX refurbished it for Thursday’s launch.

The launch window opens at 2:55 p.m. A lightning strike within 18 kilometers of the launch pad about 25 minutes before the scheduled launch violated a rule that prohibits launches within 30 minutes of lightning strikes that close to the pad.

It is the fifth attempt to land on land; the other four were successful (Dec. 31, 2015; July 18, 2016; February 18, 2017: and May 1, 2017). The pad previously played host to space shuttle and Apollo launches, including the first mission to the moon.

The weather forecast for Thursday’s launch was 70 percent favorable, NASA said. Cloud build-up later this afternoon is the main concern right now.

When it does launch, the CRS-11 mission will resupply the International Space Station – SpaceX’s 11th such effort.

On this trip, the Dragon will deliver almost 6,000 pounds of supplies – everything from food for the crew to fruit flies and rodents that will be used in various experiments.

The flight will deliver investigations and facilities that study neutron stars, osteoporosis, solar panels, tools for Earth-observation, and more.

The unpressurized trunk of the spacecraft also will transport 3 payloads for science and technology experiments and demonstrations. Koenigsmann said today that SpaceX is still targeting the first demonstration launch (Demo 1) of its Crew Dragon for the end of this year and the second, Demo 2, for the first quarter of 2018. On that same historic March flight, SpaceX successfully landed parts of the nose cone via parachutes, the first step toward reusing them in the future.

It’s not a typical launch, as the Dragon capsule heading to the ISS has been used before, in September 2016. Launch Complex 39 (LC-39A) will celebrate its 100th launch when the Falcon 9 engines ignite this evening. It was the first time SpaceX flew a booster that had already soared before on an orbital mission.

The 48-hour turnaround will allow the rocket to be lowered to the horizontal position for time-critical cargo inside the Dragon capsule to be replaced. This will be the seventh launch for SpaceX in 2017.

Also, SpaceX will attempt to recover the first stage of Falcon 9 at its LZ-1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.