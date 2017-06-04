‘Spectacular’ Ronaldo revels in Madrid’s dream finale

Real Madrid made yet more European history on Saturday night as they became the first side to retain the Champions League in its current guise.

He also scored a brace, his 599th and 600th career goals, ensuring a 10th-straight year with the most goals in the competition.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team-mates celebrated. At the age of 39 years and 126 days, the Italy worldwide would have replaced compatriot Paolo Maldini as the oldest player to win the Champions League had Juventus become European champions for the first time since 1996.

Goals for United across 292 appearances and six quite brilliant seasons.

“The players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League“.

After Casemiro put the Spanish champions back in front in the 61st, Ronaldo turned in the third at the near post inside three minutes, and Marco Asensio wrapped up the scoring in the 90th.

Anyone who has watched them closely in the last two months will not have been surprised to see them play with a level of arrogance that brought out the best of them.

Real Madrid have scored in every single one of their 12 games in the Champions League this season (32 goals, most prolific attack) but have also kept only one clean sheet, against Atlético Madrid in the semi-final first leg (3-0).

“It’s been a spectacular year, I couldn’t dream for better”, Zidane said.

Juventus answered back during an enthralling first half when Mario Mandzukic’s wonder goal had many people thinking back to Zidane’s marvelous strike in the 2002 final.

It was the only high point for Juventus on a night when the Italian champion was outclassed in its quest for a first European title in 21 years.

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.

After the break it was Zidane’s men who set the tempo.

Things got even worse for Juve when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for picking up a second yellow card following a challenge on Sergio Ramos. And to compile their misery, Asensio beat Buffon again as the 39-year-old goalkeeper missed out on a first European title.