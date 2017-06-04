Facing cameras for the first time in nearly two weeks Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer returned to a slew of questions, with Russian Federation topping the list.The veteran GOP strategist, who served in the post for three months, tendered his resignation on May 18.

Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Peter WelchPeter WelchHouse Dems to WH: Revoke Kushner’s security clearance Five roadblocks for Trump’s T infrastructure plan Hopes of bipartisanship fade amid Comey chaos MORE (D-Vt.), who signed a similar letter with him in April.

Tuesday’s resignation by Mike Dubke, President Trump’s communications director, in the midst of a rumored staff shake-up suggest the White House may see the current imbroglio as more of a messaging problem then a national security question.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus thanked Dubke in a statement and said he had “offered to remain onboard until a transition is concluded”. Sean Spicer and Trump himself just keep screaming about fake news, but Spicer wouldn’t deny that the story is true and others have been out there saying he was right to do it. “In spite of the questions, McMaster and Cohn flatly refused to discuss the matter, and White House officials demanded that the news briefing be conducted off-camera”, reported The Hill’s Max Greenwood.

But on the other hand, Trump was angry that Dubke and others struggled to craft communications plans to defend the president and push back at allegations stemming from the ongoing investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation. Spicer said the “common thread” of his overseas sojourn was terrorism and national security.

President Trump needs to stop acting like he’s got something to hide (unless, of course, he does) and let Congress and Trump-Russia special prosecutor Robert Mueller do their jobs.

On the other hand, “Trump isn’t always as clear on the policy specifics, whereas the communications people usually are better at that, and that could be a detriment to the overall message”, Hagle said. That would be a little, I think that’s – it’s an ongoing conversation, and I think that that’s a fair way to put it.

The latest revelations to emerge last week involved Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner.

She said she did talk to Kushner often, but has not since the news came out last week that he wanted to open a secret line of communication with Russian Federation bypassing formal channels.

The Republican-controlled Senate, which confirms Trump’s appointments, also faces a packed legislative schedule, leaving it less time to take up nominations.

A senior administration official said Kushner was keeping his head down and focusing on work after the foreign trip.