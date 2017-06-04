Mike Dubke, the current communications director, announced Tuesday he would be leaving the White House in the near future for “personal reasons”.

Mr. Dubke wrote in a statement that it had been an honour to serve Mr. Trump and “my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

As first reported by The Washington Post last week Donald Trump’s son-in-law sought a secure communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin using Russian communications equipment, which strongly suggests the incoming administration wanted to avoid US intelligence monitoring.

Trump has yet to sign a major piece of legislation, and he is now facing a series of major decisions, including withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, increasing troops in Afghanistan and naming a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director. Many have wondered if that shake up will mean Spicer’s ouster as well, as Trump has complained publicly that his spokespeople aren’t accurately representing him. “He’s always proven that”.

With his wife, Ivanka Trump, according to multiple White House sources, Kushner emerged from the holiday weekend intent on dismissing his increased public scrutiny in connection with the FBI’s ongoing Russian Federation probe as nothing more than a public relations problem that will blow over – and act like his special status in the White House has not changed.

If Kushner wanted to communicate to concerned White House officials that the game plan was to tune out the noise and keep on working, he was far less explicit about it.

Bossie told “Fox & Friends” that the administration has reached out to him but hasn’t offered him a job.

“I think Mike’s a very capable guy”, said Lewandowski, who was seen going into the White House on Wednesday, according to a source quoted by Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt on Twitter. That would be a little, I think that’s – it’s an ongoing conversation, and I think that that’s a fair way to put it.

But people close to Trump point to two names that have emerged in the conversations: David Urban, who oversaw the Pennsylvania operation for the Trump campaign, and Gary Cohn, the president’s top economic adviser and former Goldman Sachs executive.

In any case, the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election – and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign – is now at the door of the Oval Office and inside the Trump family.

The newspapers also reported that Kushner sought to use Russian diplomatic facilities in the U.S.to connect to Russian government officials.

The Comey associate, who wasn’t authorised to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey’s planned testimony. On one hand, he helped give journalists access to senior White House and Cabinet-level officials on a regular basis. “He’s keeping his head down to focus on work and is eager to cooperate with inquiries, source says“, Acosta tweeted on Saturday.

Trump aides had been hoping to get through the trip before making staffing decisions.

His last day on the job has not yet been determined.

It isn’t always necessary for a president to have a strong command on the finer details of policies; they can set the overarching goal and others can deal with the specifics.

Dubke has resigned as President Donald Trump considers a major staff overhaul amid intensifying inquiries into his campaign’s dealings with Russian Federation. The relationship had already begun to suffer over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, which Kushner pushed for, and over Kushner’s desire to see White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and press secretary Sean Spicer fired, according to the newspaper. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians, the president’s global trip, and other topics.

On Tuesday, Spicer jousted with several reporters during his daily briefing when they posed questions about Russian Federation or a handful of ongoing congressional and federal probes.

Even as the Russian connection now touches the Trump family and Kushner’s meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak for the objective of establishing backchannel communications, the smoking gun is still just that, with nothing substantial about the content of the meeting.