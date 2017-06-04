Spicer silent on questions over Kushner and Russian Federation

While there had been plenty of speculation about who might be getting the boot (press secretary Sean Spicer and senior adviser Jared Kushner are among those potentially on thin ice), there’s been no indication from the president that anyone is going.

Clapper previously testified before a Senate judiciary subcommittee that he was not aware of any evidence demonstrating collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation – but he also said he had been unaware of an FBI investigation into the matter until former FBI Director James Comey announced it publicly at a House hearing in March.

“Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee”, Epshteyn’s lawyer said in a statement to ABC News.

Since he came into office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at press leaks coming from the White House or the United States intelligence agencies, and in February he said that he had ordered an investigation of those “criminal” acts and that those responsible for the leaks would pay a big “price”. His comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Mr Schiff said he expected Mr Kushner to appear before his committee, and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

The move comes as the role of President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is also under Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny for his alleged establishment of a back-channel of communications with the Kremlin during the transition.

And Mr Trump, who had been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter during his nine-day trip overseas, resumed tweeting on Sunday, dismissing allegations of Russian Federation ties as “fake news” and “fabricated lies“.

Kushner discussed creating a backchannel between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to discuss military operations in Syria and other matters in a meeting last December with Russian ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak, sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

“You’re asking if he approved of an action that is not a confirmed action”, Spicer added.

Jared Kushner is understood to be under scrutiny by the FBI as part of its wider investigation into Russian links.

Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators previous year as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources told Reuters.

Ivanka Trump will not be involved in the White House’s internal, war room-like operation aimed at developing a rapid-response and communications strategy in an attempt to keep up with the special counsel’s Russian Federation investigation, per the administration official.

“I think it is”, Franken said when asked.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the latest allegations involving Kushner as “serious” and called for a thorough investigation.

– In an interview on CNN Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he believed Russian Federation aggressively interfered in the 2016 presidential election. “They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case and I’m sure he’s willing to do so”, Corker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press“.

Though he had not seen evidence of collusion when he stepped down on 20 January, Clapper said all the signs made an FBI investigation not only appropriate but necessary. They’re staying put but have previously told friends they will continue to evaluate and reassess whether they plan to stay in Washington. “They are in to do us in”.