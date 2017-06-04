“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend”, Frei tweeted.

Alonso also stepped out of his auto earlier than he wanted – with 20 laps remaining after his engine failed.

Alonso’s race finished in much the same way as many of his F1 efforts this year, in frustration and a blown engine with 21 laps remaining of the 200. I should have known better and I regret it.

Then it was up to Sato – victor of just one prior IndyCar race – to keep Castroneves behind him. It was job done.

His charge to third capped off an impressive two weeks of running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that saw him regularly feature at the front of the pack in practice, and even look in contention for victory in the closing stages of the race. “I just can not thank enough everyone who supported me”. According to his Post bio, Frei was named state’s sportswriter of the year four times in Colorado and three times in Oregon.

“I’ve just got to say a big thank you to the whole IndyCar racing community”.

“It was a great race for us”, Jones said. That was all forgotten on Sunday, however, as Sato exorcised his demons with a superb drive.

“But then when he had to go, he went”.

The Spanish driver had lead 27 of the 200 laps at Indianapolis, and his race retirement resulted in a standing ovation from the 300,000 spectators.

Yet who won the race was only one portion of the story.

The two-time world champion was the top-qualifying rookie in qualifying and started from fifth place.

He posted the comment about an hour after former Formula One driver Takuma Sato took home the checkered flag Sunday afternoon.

The team’s Honda engines showed superior speed throughout practice and qualifying, but they also showed a maddening propensity to fail. It’s worth noting the Civil War ended 152 years ago. Really happy for Honda. “We avoided disaster and we almost got (win) No. 4”.