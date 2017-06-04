Spyder will come for Dussera: Mahesh Babu

Reportedly, two songs featuring the lead stars – Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh are yet-to-be-filmed. Mahesh Babu’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film in theatres, but the movie, which was initially set to hit the screens on June 23, was postponed a couple of times. Also, Mahesh’s last film Brahmotsavam opened to negative reviews and was a box-office dud.

The SuperStar took Twitter to announce the news about his new movie Spyder teaser release, the teaser will be released on May 31st according to the tweet. Despite of a massive delay and a series of speculations, the team of Spyder seemed pretty confident on the film.

“Spyder“, being directed by A R Murugadoss, is yet to complete its shooting part. He has confirmed a September release for the film for Dussera festival. Finally, the deal of 25 crores is also accepted by the producers of Spyder movie. Prince is releasing the teaser of SpyDer as a birthday gift for his father. Mahesh is playing an Intelligent Officer role.

It is being helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu whereas the music is scored by Harris Jayaraj. Already the first look poster of actor grabbed the attention of audience and fans. The release was postponed to August, but the makers made a decision to push it further citing post-production reasons.