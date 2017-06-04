Sri Lanka floods, mudslides kill 100, displace over 12000

Sri Lanka is calling for global assistance after more than 100 people died in flood waters caused by heavy rain.

The disaster management centre (DMC) said 98 people were still missing after the worst torrential rains since 2003.

Friday’s flooding was caused by rivers bursting their banks, but unusually heavy rain triggered more than a dozen landslides burying homes on mountain slopes. According to residents, many people remained locked in their villages as a result of natural disasters.

A man holds a bus stop post on a flooded road as he waits for a military vehicle to go to a town, in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017.

The government has roped in Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force to rescue victims and provide emergency supplies.

India is sending another ship due to arrive on Monday after Sri Lanka issued an global appeal for help.

India has offered more aid, including helicopters, to boost relief operations, Senaratne said.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 103 people were confirmed killed while another 113 were missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property due to flooding and landslides in the island nation.

Officials said deaths were reported from the western coastal district of Kalutara, the central southern district of Ratnapura and the southern district of Matara.

The Indian Navy ship INS Kirch reached Colombo on Saturday with relief materials, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Bagley said, with two more expected soon.

One of the ships reached Sri Lanka this morning and another will reach tomorrow.

Pakistan said it was in talks with Sri Lankan authorities to identify its needs.

The meterological department said the rains ended a prolonged drought that had threatened agriculture as well as hydropower generation. Last May, a massive landslide killed more than 100 people.

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often has landslides during the May to September monsoon.