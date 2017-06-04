‘Stan’ Added to Dictionary Thanks to Eminem’s Beloved Song!

The Oxford English Dictionary’s entry for “Stan” used as a noun reads: “An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity”.

Since “Stan” hit, music fans, and hip-hop heads in particular, have taken to using the term to describe an individual who’s way into one specific artist, i.e., “You’re a total Kanye stan“.

The Oxford English Dictionary gives several great examples of the word used in sentences, like, “y’all know I stan for Katy Perry, so I was excited to see the artwork for her upcoming album”. The song and video begin from the point-of-view of Eminem’s number one fan named Stan, as he pens a letter to his idol. In the song, Stan loves Em more than his own girlfriend and writes Eminem letters constantly without a response.

