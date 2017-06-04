Stand in solidarity with United Kingdom govt, people: PM Nawaz Sharif

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that she learned of the attacks with “sadness and dismay” and said Germany would stand by Britain’s side against terrorism.

Grande, who is due to headline a star-studded concert in Manchester late Sunday for the victims of the May 22 attack, tweeted: “Praying for London“.

The attack comes just days before Britons are to vote in a general election on Thursday and there had been calls on Sunday to postpone the vote.

She said that while the recent attacks are not connected, they are all bound by the “single evil ideology” that says Western values are incompatible with Islam. Defeating this is one of the great challenges of our time.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

This is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months following the auto and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead.

Yet even though the Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrats had all agreed to suspend national election activity on Sunday, she went on to set out a tougher counter-terror policy.

“I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement as events unfolded. Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

“There are many officers on scene, as we need still to carry out a thorough search of the area to ensure that everyone has been accounted for, and to make the whole area safe”, she said.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

So far, seven people have been pronounced dead after the attack and more that 40 have been sent to hospitals with injured.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those who had been injured were in a critical condition. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Despite announcing a one-day suspension in campaigning for the general election, the Prime Minister set out a four-point political response to the incident that left seven dead and almost 50 injured on Saturday night.

Khan said he was “appalled and furious” at the attacks, but said he believes London is one of the safest cities in the world. “Ended it giving CPR to innocent victims attacked at London Bridge”, he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. He saw at least six people on the ground after the van veered on and off the pavement. “It was horrendous”, he said.

At the Borough Market, where there are reports of multiple stabbings, people were forced to take cover under the tables in a restaurant as a man entered and stabbed two people. Lewis Bennett told the Guardian newspaper:”People started screaming and running out the back door”.

Husband and wife Ben and Natalie told BBC radio they were outside Borough Market when they witnessed a stabbing.

“They hit the emergency alarm”.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”.